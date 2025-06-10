Hyderabad: MLC Kavitha Taken into Custody Following Gherao of Bus Bhavan over RTC Fare Increase

Hyderabad: Telangana Jagruthi president and BRS MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha today led a massive protest outside Bus Bhavan in Hyderabad against the exorbitant hike in RTC bus pass fares in Telangana. Dozens of Jagruthi workers participated in the demonstration, raising strong slogans against the government’s decision.

Students and Poor Employees Express Concern

MLC Kavitha, who attempted to gherao Bus Bhavan, severely criticized the government’s indifference to public issues. During the protest, police detained Kavitha and transferred her to Kunchanbagh police station. Speaking on the occasion, Telangana Jagruthi president Kavitha stated that the increase in RTC bus pass fares is a heavy burden on the public.

She emphasized that this decision would particularly impose a severe financial burden on students and low-income employees. She highlighted that the bus pass price hike would impose an additional burden of approximately Rs. 300 per month on an ordinary commuter, which she termed as outright injustice.

Telangana Jagruthi President Arrested, Government Accused of Looting Public

Kavitha also expressed concern that in many parts of the state, buses are not even available for students, which is affecting their educational journeys. She accused the government of habitually looting the public.

She strongly demanded that the government immediately withdraw the increased prices and relieve the public from this financial burden. She warned that if the government does not review this decision, protest demonstrations would be intensified further.