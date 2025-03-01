MLC Teenmar Mallanna Suspended from Congress for Anti-Party Activities

Hyderabad: In a major development within the Telangana Congress, MLC Chintapandu Naveen, popularly known as Teenmar Mallanna, has been suspended from the party due to alleged anti-party activities.

The Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) issued the suspension orders on Saturday, with Chinna Reddy, the chairman of the party’s Disciplinary Action Committee (DAC), formally announcing the decision.

Teenmar Mallanna’s suspension comes after his repeated public criticism of the party and the government, particularly on sensitive issues such as remarks about a community and caste census.

Earlier, on February 5, the DAC had issued a show cause notice to Mallanna, demanding an explanation for his comments by February 12. However, he failed to respond, and instead, continued making allegations against the Congress and the government on social media.

Citing his repeated violations, Chinna Reddy confirmed that the party had no choice but to take immediate disciplinary action.

The suspension has sparked widespread discussions within Congress ranks, especially as it comes just a day after Meenakshi Natarajan took charge as the new Telangana Congress in-charge. The decision is seen as a firm step by the party leadership to maintain discipline and unity within its ranks.