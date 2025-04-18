MMTS Train Rape Case in Telangana Turns Out to Be False: Woman Admits She Fell While Filming Reel

Hyderabad: In a dramatic twist, the alleged rape case aboard an MMTS train in Telangana has been proven false, following a thorough investigation by the police. What initially appeared to be a serious crime has now turned into a case of misleading the authorities—with the woman eventually admitting she was not raped but had fallen from the train while recording a social media reel.

Incident Sparked Outrage, Prompted Intensive Probe

The case was filed on March 22, when a woman approached the police claiming that she had been raped inside an MMTS train while traveling from Tellapur to Medchal. The police, treating the case with utmost seriousness, began an extensive investigation, scanning over 250 CCTV cameras and interrogating more than 100 suspects.

Despite their efforts, no evidence was found to support the allegations. The police, puzzled by the inconsistencies in the account, re-questioned the woman, leading to the revelation that no sexual assault had occurred.

Woman Confesses: “I Fell Off While Doing a Reel”

Upon further interrogation, the woman confessed that she was attempting to film a reel inside the moving train when she accidentally fell near Alwal station. Locals who found her injured alerted the authorities, and she was rushed to Gandhi Hospital. Fearing reprimand from her family for her reckless behavior, the woman fabricated the rape story to avoid blame.

Police Warn Against Misusing Law

Police sources revealed that the woman, a Swiggy delivery worker from Anantapur, was living in a hostel in Medchal. After the fabricated complaint, she claimed she had jumped off the train out of fear. However, the truth came to light only after days of intensive investigation and surveillance footage analysis.

The police have taken serious note of the misuse of legal processes and have warned the woman against repeating such actions. Officers reportedly reprimanded her for filing a false report and wasting valuable resources.

Public Reaction

The incident has sparked public outrage, with many expressing anger over the false accusation, which not only diverted police resources but also had the potential to undermine real cases of assault.