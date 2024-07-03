MNS demands not to give benefits of Ladki Bahin Yojana to Muslims

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Maharashtra government should not extend the benefit of its `Ladki Bahin’ scheme for women to communities where people have two wives, “especially” the Muslims, an MNS leader said here on Wednesday.

Eligible women will be given Rs 1,500 per month under the state government’s ‘Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana’ announced last week in the annual budget.

Speaking to a Marathi news channel, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena leader Prakash Mahajan criticized the scheme and said some of its aspects needed clarification.

“A community where people have two wives, two or more children, especially people from the Muslim community, should not be given benefit of this scheme,” he added.

He also criticized the government’s decision to relax conditions for the grant of domicile certificates. “Lakhs of Bangladeshi people are staying in Mumbai, Thane, Kalyan, and they have ration cards, voter ID cards…. Is the government going to give benefits to the people who are not of this country?” Mahajan asked.