Watch: Saffron-Clad Mob Creates Chaos at Salar Masood Ghazi Dargah in Prayagraj on Ram Navami

Prayagraj: Tensions flared in Sangam city on the occasion of Ram Navami as a mob stormed the dargah of Salar Masood Ghazi, creating chaos and disturbing the communal harmony of the area. Videos circulating on social media show several individuals waving saffron flags, climbing onto the entrance roof of the dargah, and shouting provocative slogans near the shrine’s dome.

According to eyewitnesses and video footage, members of the group were seen intentionally provoking sentiments while celebrating the Hindu festival. Many of them recorded and shared the footage on their personal social media accounts, allegedly confident that no legal action would be taken against them.

One of the key individuals identified in the footage is Manendra Pratap Singh, who was seen climbing the dargah entrance and using abusive language while raising inflammatory slogans. Singh claims to be a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), though official confirmation of his affiliation is yet to be made by party sources.

Despite the severity of the incident, no official FIR had been filed at the time of reporting, raising concerns over selective law enforcement and lack of accountability in communally sensitive matters. Activists and locals are calling for immediate action against those involved to prevent further disturbances and ensure justice is served regardless of political affiliation.

The incident has sparked outrage among social groups, who are urging authorities to act swiftly and impartially. With videos as key evidence, demands for investigation and legal consequences are growing louder across various platforms.