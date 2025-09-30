India

SMS Alerts, Real-Time Updates for Passengers as Mobile Numbers Now Required for Reserved Tickets

Vijayawada division, South Central Railway, informed all the esteemed passengers and general public that, as per the directions of the Railway Board

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Mohammed Yousuf30 September 2025 - 21:15
Vijayawada: Vijayawada division, South Central Railway, informed all the esteemed passengers and general public that, as per the directions of the Railway Board, furnishing of mobile numbers has been made ‘compulsory’ while booking reserved tickets across Passenger Reservation System (PRS) counters. The railways appeal to the public to cooperate in this regard.

According to Railways, this initiative aims to strengthen communication with passengers and provide timely updates and assistance during their journey. The key benefits to passengers are SMS alerts on the status of waitlisted tickets after chart preparation; Real-time information on train arrivals, departures, delays, diversions, or cancellations; Quick resolution of complaints and effective communication during emergencies such as derailments or disruptions; and Timely updates on refunds and cancellations.

Passengers are requested to clearly mention their mobile number in the reservation requisition slip while booking tickets at PRS counters. Booking clerks will ensure that the mobile number provided by the passenger or their representative is accurately entered into the PRS system.

Vijayawada division urges the passengers to cooperate by providing their mobile numbers at the time of ticket booking. This simple step will go a long way in improving passenger convenience, enhancing communication, and ensuring a safer and smoother travel experience.

