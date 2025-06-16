Mobile Phones, No Helmets, and Chaos — What’s Really Happening on Hyderabad’s Roads?

Hyderabad: The city is witnessing a disturbing spike in traffic violations in 2024, with a massive rise in helmetless riding, wrong-side driving, and use of mobile phones while driving. The data, obtained through a Right to Information (RTI) query, highlights severe risks to road safety and growing disregard for traffic rules among commuters.

Over 25.5 Lakh Challans Issued for Helmet Violations in 2024

Helmet rule violations continue to be the most common offense in Hyderabad. The Hyderabad Traffic Police issued 25,55,419 challans for helmetless riding under Section 129/177 of the Motor Vehicles Act in 2024, up from 19.1 lakh in 2023.

Additionally, 1,333 riders were penalized for not fastening their helmet straps properly, while 68 pillion riders also faced action for violating helmet norms.

Wrong-Side Driving by Two-Wheelers a Major Hazard

Wrong-side driving remains a dangerous and persistent issue. A staggering 4,37,542 challans were issued to two- and three-wheeler drivers for this offense in 2024. Although slightly down from 5.11 lakh in 2023, it continues to be a major cause of head-on collisions and pedestrian accidents.

In contrast, four-wheeler wrong-side driving cases dropped sharply from 30,083 in 2023 to just 4,271 in 2024.

Mobile Phone Use While Driving Surges by 48%

The number of motorists penalized for using mobile phones while driving has seen a concerning rise. 86,048 challans were issued in 2024 under Section 184, up nearly 48% from 57,866 in 2023. Authorities warn this trend is contributing to increased distraction-related accidents.

Other Key Traffic Violations in 2024

Lane/line violations: 3,34,000 cases (down from 4.41 lakh in 2023)

3,34,000 cases (down from 4.41 lakh in 2023) Underage driving: 3,281 cases (up from 1,876)

3,281 cases (up from 1,876) Blocking free left turns: 78,100 cases

78,100 cases Footboarding in RTC buses: 245 cases (up from 34)

245 cases (up from 34) Racing/speed trials: 30 cases

30 cases Seat belt violations (driver): 22,300 cases

AI Surveillance and Awareness Drives in Focus

Traffic police officials stated they are stepping up enforcement using AI-based surveillance, CCTV cameras, and mobile patrols. However, they emphasize that awareness campaigns, community engagement, and behavioral change are key to reducing violations.

Final Appeal: Follow Rules, Save Lives

Authorities urge two-wheeler riders and other commuters to adhere to safety rules, warning that repeat violations can not only lead to fines but fatal accidents. Hyderabad’s rising violation numbers reflect a growing challenge that requires collective responsibility from citizens.