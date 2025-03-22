Mobile Phones Outnumber Population in Telangana!

Telangana has achieved a remarkable milestone in digital connectivity, with the number of mobile phones in the state now surpassing its total population. With more than 105 mobile phones for every 100 people, the state has set a new benchmark in wireless tele-density, surpassing the national average of 82%. This achievement highlights the rapid expansion of digital infrastructure across Telangana, making it one of the leaders in telecom growth in India.

Mobile Phone Penetration Soars in Telangana

As of the latest reports, Telangana boasts over 4 crore mobile phones in use, along with 15 lakh landline phones. This surge in mobile phone usage indicates a massive increase in communication accessibility across both urban and rural regions. The state also has more than 3.64 crore internet users, further indicating the widespread adoption of digital services. This rapid growth in mobile phone and internet penetration is a direct result of the government’s push for affordable and accessible telecom services.

Telangana Leads in Wireless Tele-Density

Telangana has secured the 4th position in India in terms of wireless tele-density, a significant indicator of the state’s robust telecommunication infrastructure. Wireless tele-density refers to the number of mobile phone connections per 100 people, and Telangana’s performance in this sector reflects its strong commitment to developing digital infrastructure that supports both economic growth and social connectivity.

Government Initiatives Fuel Digital Growth

The government's initiatives to expand digital connectivity and promote internet access have played a key role in this success. Efforts to improve mobile network coverage and provide affordable internet services have made a tremendous impact on rural and urban populations alike. With increasing access to digital tools, Telangana residents now benefit from better connectivity, which helps in education, healthcare, business, and governance.