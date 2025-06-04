Hyderabad: Mock Drill Simulates Building Collapse in Secunderabad

Hyderabad: A large-scale mock drill simulating a building collapse was conducted in Secunderabad on Wednesday, involving multiple emergency response agencies. The exercise was coordinated to test the preparedness of disaster management systems in the event of a real-life crisis.

Drill Triggered by Call to National Helpline 112

The drill began when an official from the Telangana Integrated Command and Control Centre (TGICCC) placed a simulated distress call to the national emergency helpline number 112, reporting a building collapse at Tukaramgate.

Rapid Response from Emergency Services

Following the alert, the 112 control room promptly shared the information with TGICCC, which immediately notified relevant departments. Teams from the Hyderabad Police, Disaster Response Force (DRF), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Fire Department, Revenue Department, TGSPDCL, and HMWS&SB swiftly reached the location and initiated mock rescue operations.

Command Centre Monitored Operations

The TGICCC control room closely monitored the entire exercise. Officials simulated evacuation, rescue, and coordination tasks to assess response time and inter-agency communication during the critical phase.

Post-Drill Review to Strengthen SOPs

A post-drill review session was conducted to evaluate the effectiveness of the operation and identify areas for improvement. TGICCC Director V. B. Kamalasan Reddy stated that such drills will be conducted periodically across Telangana to further refine Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and improve disaster preparedness.