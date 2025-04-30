Modi Government Announces Caste Census Alongside National Census

In a landmark move, the Centre on Wednesday announced that the upcoming national census will also include caste enumeration. The decision was finalized during a high-level meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs (CCPA) chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Caste Enumeration to Be Part of Upcoming Census

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, addressing the media, said, “The Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs has decided today that caste enumeration would be included in the forthcoming census.” This decision marks a significant shift, as the Centre had previously refrained from conducting a caste census, citing concerns over potential societal divisions.

Political Significance of the Move

Political analysts view the move as a game-changer ahead of the Assembly elections in Bihar, where caste dynamics play a critical role. The announcement is expected to recalibrate political equations and influence public sentiment substantially.

The Congress-led INDIA Bloc had been pressing for a caste census, making it a major electoral plank. By announcing the census, the Modi government appears to have strategically countered one of the Opposition’s strongest narratives.

Strategic Timing Ahead of Bihar Elections

The timing of the decision is crucial, coming just months before the Bihar elections. Parties like the Congress, RJD, and JD(U) heavily rely on caste-based mobilization. With this announcement, the BJP seeks to project itself as a champion of social justice while putting its rivals on the defensive.

Broader Implications for Social Justice

By integrating the caste census into the national exercise, the Centre aims to demonstrate its commitment to equitable representation for all sections of society. The move could reshape political discourse, exposing parties that have been accused of exploiting caste divisions for political gains.