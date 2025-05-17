Has Modi Government Really Deposited ₹10,000 in Everyone’s Account?

Online scams continue to rise, with the latest involving a fake government scheme promising high daily earnings. A post claiming that the Modi government launched a new initiative offering ₹10,000 per day is now confirmed to be false.

Fake Scheme Promises ₹10,000 Daily Income

A website, designed to resemble an official government portal, claimed that citizens can earn ₹10,000 per day by simply registering and submitting personal details. The post quickly went viral, prompting many people to check their bank accounts at ATMs after believing the claims.

PIB Fact Check Labels the Website Fake

India’s PIB Fact Check team, which works to counter fake news and online misinformation, investigated the post and declared the website fraudulent. Officials warned people not to click on such websites or provide personal or financial information, as cybercriminals could misuse the data to commit financial fraud.

Also Read: Haryana-Based YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra Among 6 Arrested for Spying for Pakistan

Warning Issued: Be Vigilant Against Online Scams

Authorities have urged the public to exercise caution and not fall for sensational online posts claiming to offer free money, subsidies, or government jobs. Sharing personal information on unverified platforms can lead to identity theft and monetary loss.

🕵️‍♂️ #Fraudulent_Website_Alert



A #FAKE website is falsely claiming that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has launched a project allowing citizens to earn up to ₹10,000 per day.



🔍 #PIBFactCheck



📣 The Government of India has NOT made any such announcement.



⚠️ Be cautious! Do NOT… pic.twitter.com/Bf1Q4BhQPb — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) May 15, 2025

How to Identify Genuine Government Websites

According to the Delhi Cyber Crime Department, these are the key indicators to check for a legitimate government website:

Only websites ending in .gov.in are official government portals.

Websites with extensions like .in , .org , or .com claiming to represent the government should be treated with suspicion.

, , or claiming to represent the government should be treated with suspicion. Before acting on any government scheme or offer, verify the source by contacting the concerned department or tweeting to @PIBFactCheck.

Government Urges Public to Report Suspicious Activity

If you come across a suspicious post or website, report it immediately to authorities or tag PIB Fact Check on social media. Public awareness is crucial to preventing cyber fraud and protecting citizens from online deception.