Modi Government’s Bold Move: Is the UCC Next After Waqf Bill Passage?

New Delhi: Following the successful passage of the Waqf Amendment Bill, the Modi government has set its sights on implementing the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), signaling a bold new phase for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s third term in office. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), buoyed by strong support in Parliament for the Waqf Bill, has made it clear that the UCC is the next major priority on its agenda.

A video released by the BJP highlights key achievements and decisions of the Modi government, with a special focus on the UCC. The video asserts that, after the successful passage of the Waqf Amendment Bill, the next step will be the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code, though no specific timeline has been provided.

Prime Minister Modi’s Indications Toward UCC

Prime Minister Modi has previously signaled his support for UCC during his visit to Haryana on Ambedkar Jayanti. His remarks, coupled with the recent announcement from the BJP, suggest that the government is preparing to move forward with UCC in the near future.

The UCC, a longstanding promise by the BJP, seeks to replace personal laws based on religion with a common civil law applicable to all citizens. This move is widely seen as part of the government’s efforts to promote a unified legal framework for all Indians.

Political Strength Despite Opposition Criticism

Despite the BJP’s failure to secure an outright majority in the last Lok Sabha elections, the Modi government has successfully passed key legislation, including the Waqf Amendment Bill, sending a strong message about its political strength. Opposition parties had labeled Modi’s third term as a politically weak one due to the lack of an absolute majority in the Lok Sabha. However, the passage of the Waqf Bill, despite resistance, has bolstered the BJP’s confidence in its leadership and its ability to take bold decisions.

In the BJP’s video, opposition leaders, including Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, are shown questioning the strength of the government. The video contrasts these claims with a showcase of the government’s achievements under Modi 3.0, including the extradition of 26/11 Mumbai attacks accused Tahawwur Rana, the arrest of Mehul Choksi in connection with the Belgian bank scam, and several other high-profile cases.

Waqf Bill and UCC: A Clear Agenda for Modi 3.0

Following the Waqf Amendment Bill’s passage, the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) has now emerged as the next major initiative for the Modi government. The BJP’s push for UCC follows the example set by the Uttarakhand government, which has already implemented the UCC at the state level.

Political analysts believe the BJP is energized by the support it received in both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha for the Waqf Amendment Bill 2025, despite opposition resistance. With the passage of this bill and the government’s continued focus on its legislative agenda, the BJP appears ready to pursue further reforms, including the UCC.

A Strong Push for Bold Decisions in Modi 3.0

With Modi 3.0 gaining momentum, Prime Minister Modi and the BJP are emphasizing that the government is just getting started. The video outlining the Waqf Amendment Bill‘s passage and the UCC being the next priority suggests that the Modi government is prepared to push forward with even more reforms and decisions in the coming months.

As India continues to grapple with political, social, and legal challenges, the Uniform Civil Code remains one of the most discussed and contentious topics in Indian politics. With strong backing from the BJP, the implementation of UCC could mark a transformative moment in India’s legal landscape.