False Promises, Godavari Conspiracy, and Urea Crisis: KTR Accuses Modi-Revanth Duo of Betraying Telangana

Hyderabad: Speaking to the media at Telangana Bhavan, BRS working president and former minister KT Rama Rao (KTR) levelled serious allegations against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Revanth Reddy. He said, “Elder brother and younger brother are playing together, and Rahul Gandhi has been reduced to a pawn in this game.”

KTR claimed that Prime Minister Modi and Revanth Reddy are deceiving people in the same way. “Modi had promised two crore jobs every year, but none materialized. Similarly, Revanth Reddy had promised two lakh jobs in Telangana, but the youth continue to be cheated. Modi promised to deposit ₹15 lakh in every citizen’s account, while Revanth announced ₹15,000 for farmers — both turned out to be false promises,” he alleged.

He further said that Revanth Reddy is only inaugurating buildings whose foundations were laid by the previous BRS government. “People are laughing at Revanth’s hollow claims and mocking him by comparing him with previous chief ministers,” KTR remarked.

He alleged that both Congress and BJP have betrayed Telangana. “Be it investments, industries, or promises made during bifurcation, the BJP has let Telangana down on every front,” he said.

KTR added that the Congress government has failed to fulfill its election promises. “Within just 20 months, people are disillusioned with the Congress. They must reject the party in the upcoming local body elections,” he urged.

He also accused Revanth Reddy of conspiring to divert Godavari waters downstream at the behest of Modi and Chandrababu Naidu, thereby damaging the Kaleshwaram project. “Farmers are facing a urea crisis, while the Chief Minister is busy meeting with the film industry,” he added.

KTR further accused the BJP of shielding Revanth Reddy to prevent him from raising his voice against the Centre.