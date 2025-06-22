Modi Urges Peace in Middle East in Talks with Iran President

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a crucial phone conversation with newly elected Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Sunday, urging immediate de-escalation amid growing tensions in the Middle East following the recent U.S. airstrikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities.

PM Modi Stresses Dialogue and Diplomacy

Taking to social media platform X (formerly Twitter), PM Modi said:

“Spoke with President of Iran @drpezeshkian. We discussed in detail about the current situation. Expressed deep concern at the recent escalations. Reiterated our call for immediate de-escalation, dialogue and diplomacy as the way forward and for early restoration of regional peace, security and stability.” Also Read: Air India Crash: Mortal Remains of Nganthoi Sharma Brought Home to Manipur

His remarks come as global leaders urge restraint following the spike in hostilities between Iran, Israel, and the United States.

US Bombs Iran’s Nuclear Sites Amid Rising Tensions

On Sunday, the United States launched coordinated airstrikes on three of Iran’s nuclear facilities — Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan — intensifying the already fragile situation in the region. The White House claimed the strikes were necessary to “neutralize threats” and curb Iran’s nuclear ambitions.

Iran Condemns US Action, Calls It a Violation of International Law

In a strong-worded statement, Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned the attacks:

“The Islamic Republic of Iran condemns in the strongest terms the brutal US military aggression against Iran’s peaceful nuclear facilities… a flagrant and unprecedented violation of the UN Charter and international law.”

Iran has also appealed to the United Nations and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to intervene and take immediate action.

Missile Barrage: Iran Launches 30+ Missiles at Israel

In retaliation, Iran launched over 30 ballistic missiles at Israel. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed that strikes targeted locations across central Israel, including Haifa.

Israel Responds with Airstrikes in Western Iran

Following the missile attack, the Israeli Air Force (IAF) initiated counterstrikes on military targets in western Iran, including missile launchers and Iranian armed forces personnel.

Global Concerns Grow Over Escalating Conflict

With casualties rising and international law hanging in the balance, PM Modi’s call underscores India’s consistent stance of promoting peace, dialogue, and non-aggression in global affairs. His outreach to the Iranian leadership is seen as a diplomatic step toward reducing tension and avoiding a broader regional war.