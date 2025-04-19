Modi vs Revanth: War of Words Erupts Over 400 Acres in Hyderabad!

In a recent rally in Haryana, Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticized the Congress-led Telangana government for allegedly clearing forested land in Kancha Gachibowli, near the University of Hyderabad. He accused the state of using bulldozers on forested areas, endangering wildlife and environmental resources. Modi emphasized the BJP’s commitment to environmental conservation, contrasting it with the actions of the Telangana government

Supreme Court Orders Halt to Tree Felling in Kancha Gachibowli

The Supreme Court of India intervened in the matter by issuing an order to halt the felling of trees in the 400-acre Kancha Gachibowli area. The court expressed concern over the environmental impact, noting the presence of various wildlife species and the potential ecological damage. It directed the Telangana government to maintain the status quo and ensure no further deforestation occurs until the next hearing

Environmentalists Demand National Park Status for Kancha Gachibowli

Environmental groups have intensified their protests against the proposed auction of the Kancha Gachibowli land. They are urging the Telangana government to declare the area a national park, similar to the KBR National Park in Hyderabad, to preserve its biodiversity and prevent further ecological degradation. Activists argue that the land’s ecological significance warrants such protection

Central Government Labels Telangana’s Land Clearance as ‘Illegal’

The Ministry of Environment, Forests, and Climate Change (MoEFCC) has termed the Telangana government’s actions in clearing the Kancha Gachibowli land as “illegal.” The MoEFCC has sought a detailed report from the state government, emphasizing the need for compliance with environmental laws and regulations. This federal intervention adds a layer of complexity to the ongoing legal and political discourse surrounding the land clearance

Political Implications and Public Sentiment

Prime Minister Modi’s remarks have sparked a political debate, with the Telangana government defending its actions and accusing the BJP of political opportunism. The controversy has also led to public protests, with citizens and environmentalists voicing their concerns over the potential loss of green space and wildlife habitat. The Supreme Court’s involvement underscores the gravity of the situation and the need for a balanced approach that considers both development and environmental preservation.