Mohamed Salah Signs New Liverpool Deal Until 2027

Liverpool have put an end to months of transfer speculation by announcing a new long-term contract for Mohamed Salah, securing the Egyptian superstar at Anfield until 2027.

The new deal ensures Salah will stay with the club until the age of 35, dismissing rumours of a potential free transfer departure when his previous contract expired.

Also Read: Caste Census Report Likely to Be Presented in Karnataka Cabinet Meeting Today

Salah Expresses His Joy and Ambitions

Speaking after the announcement, Salah shared his happiness and long-term vision with Liverpool.

“It’s great, I had my best years here. I played eight years, hopefully it’s going to be 10. Enjoying my life here, enjoying my football. I had the best years in my career,” he said.

“I would like to say to the fans, I am very, very happy to be here. I signed here because I believe we can win a lot of big trophies together. Keep supporting us and we’ll give it our best, and hopefully in the future we’re going to win more trophies.”

Liverpool’s Third All-Time Leading Scorer

Since joining from AS Roma in 2017 for £43.9 million, Salah has become Liverpool’s third all-time top goalscorer, trailing only Ian Rush and Roger Hunt. With consistent form and fitness, he has a strong chance of overtaking Hunt to claim second place in the all-time rankings.

Climbing the Assist Charts

Salah also ranks sixth in Liverpool’s all-time assist leaderboard. If he maintains his creative form, he could climb as high as second, with only Kenny Dalglish likely to remain ahead of him.

Salah Still at the Peak of His Powers

At 32, Salah continues to be a crucial player under new manager Arne Slot. Despite only spending one season under Slot so far, Salah already boasts the second-most goal contributions (goals + assists) of any player Slot has coached, behind only Santiago Gimenez from Slot’s Feyenoord days.

A Decorated Liverpool Career

During his tenure at Liverpool, Salah has lifted seven major trophies:

Premier League

UEFA Champions League

FIFA Club World Cup

UEFA Super Cup

FA Cup

Two EFL League Cups

He’s also won numerous individual honours, including:

3× Premier League Golden Boot

2× PFA Players’ Player of the Year

2× FWA Footballer of the Year

Looking Ahead to More Glory

With his future now settled, Salah’s focus remains on helping Liverpool add to their trophy cabinet and further cementing his legacy as one of the club’s greatest-ever players.