Telangana Government’s Big Decision: Mohammad Asadullah Removed from the Post of CEO of Telangana Waqf Board

Hyderabad: The Telangana Government has removed Mohammad Asadullah, Additional Collector, from the post of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Telangana Waqf Board with immediate effect, in compliance with the orders of the High Court. He has been sent back to his parent department.

According to official G.O.Rt.No.67, Mohammad Asadullah was initially posted on deputation from the Revenue Department to the Telangana Waqf Board as a Special Grade Deputy Collector. He was later promoted to the rank of Additional Collector and directed to serve as CEO.

However, in W.P.No.22692/2025 and related contempt proceedings pending before the High Court, the court issued interim orders directing his removal from the post of CEO.

Acting on the court’s directions, the government has not only sent Mohammad Asadullah back to his original department (Revenue, Service I) but has also relieved him of the additional responsibilities of Director, Telangana Urdu Academy, and Surveyor Commissioner (In-charge), Auqaf, Hyderabad.

The orders were issued in the name of the Governor of Telangana and signed by the Secretary for Minority Welfare, B. Shafiullah.