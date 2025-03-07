Mohammad Hafeez Faces Backlash for Meeting Fugitive Preacher Zakir Naik

New Delhi: Former Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez sparked controversy on Friday after posting pictures of his meeting with fugitive Islamic preacher Zakir Naik, who is currently visiting Pakistan.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Hafeez shared photos with Naik, captioning them:

“Pleasure meeting with Dr. Zakir Naik.”

The post quickly went viral, drawing criticism from social media users, given Naik’s history of legal issues and allegations of promoting religious hatred.

Who Is Zakir Naik & Why Is He Wanted?

Zakir Naik is a controversial Islamic preacher wanted by India’s National Investigation Agency (NIA) for his alleged involvement in:

Unlawful activities

Promoting religious extremism and hatred

In 2017, Bangladesh authorities linked Naik’s sermons to an inspired attacker involved in the Dhaka cafe terror attack, which left 22 people dead. Following this, the NIA accused him of spreading hate speech and extremist ideology.

Currently, Naik resides in Malaysia, where he has been granted protection. He continues to operate his Dubai-based Peace TV and Mumbai-based Islamic Research Foundation (IRF).

Hafeez Faces Backlash on Social Media

Hafeez’s post triggered widespread criticism, with many questioning his association with India’s absconder. The cricketer has not responded to the backlash yet.

This comes shortly after Hafeez made controversial remarks about Pakistan’s cricketing legacy, criticizing past cricketers for failing to leave a legacy or win ICC trophies.

Recently, Hafeez criticized former Pakistani cricketers, stating:

“The players of the 1990s were mega superstars, but they failed to win ICC events and left no legacy for Pakistan.”

He emphasized that Pakistan’s 2009 T20 World Cup win under Younis Khan and the 2017 Champions Trophy victory played a crucial role in inspiring the next generation.

His remarks sparked debate among fans and cricketing veterans, with some defending Pakistan’s past cricketing achievements.

Final Thoughts

With Hafeez’s meeting with Zakir Naik drawing public ire, the controversy surrounding his remarks on Pakistan cricket’s legacy further adds to his recent media spotlight.