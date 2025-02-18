Hyderabad: Cricketer Mohammad Siraj Departs for Umrah

Hyderabad: Hyderabadi cricketer Mohammad Siraj has left for Umrah, the sacred Islamic pilgrimage, as he prepares to embark on his journey to Mecca. According to sources, videos of Siraj’s departure from Shamsabad Airport in Hyderabad last night, dressed in Ihram, quickly went viral on social media.

Siraj, who was notably excluded from the Indian squad for the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy in Pakistan and Dubai, is currently on a spiritual journey to fulfill his religious obligations. The videos showed Siraj disembarking from his car at the airport and meeting his relatives before departure, with his travel documents in hand.

This is not Siraj’s first time undertaking the pilgrimage; he had previously performed Umrah with his parents in 2019. Ahead of the IPL 2025 season and the upcoming holy month of Ramadan, Siraj has prioritized his sacred journey.

A Challenging Period in Siraj’s Career

Siraj, 30, is currently facing a challenging phase in his career. Despite his excellent performance earlier this year during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series against Australia, where he claimed 20 wickets in 10 innings, Siraj was left out of the Indian squad for the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy. His exclusion came as a surprise to both fans and cricket experts, especially given his standout performance in the Test series.

Adding to his woes, Royal Challengers Bangalore released him ahead of IPL 2025, marking a difficult turn for the fast bowler, who had been a key player for the team in previous seasons. Siraj’s current journey for Umrah comes at a time when his professional career faces uncertainty, but the cricketer seems determined to find solace and spiritual peace during this challenging time.