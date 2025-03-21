Mohammad Siraj Responds to Champions Trophy Snub, Disagrees with Rohit Sharma’s Comments

New Delhi: Indian fast bowler Mohammad Siraj has broken his silence after being dropped from Team India’s Champions Trophy 2025 squad. Despite consistent performances in ODIs, Siraj was excluded, with skipper Rohit Sharma citing his lack of effectiveness with the old ball as the primary reason.

Siraj Counters Rohit’s Reasoning

Speaking at a press conference ahead of the IPL 2025 season with his new franchise Gujarat Titans, Siraj expressed his disappointment and questioned the reasoning behind his omission.

“Last year, I was among the top 10 bowlers in the world in terms of wickets with the old ball. My economy rate is also low. The figures speak for themselves. I have performed well with both the new and old ball,” said Siraj.

His response came after Rohit Sharma defended the team selection, stating that Siraj’s performance dips when he is not bowling with the new ball.

Also Read: Multan Sultans Use Rohit Sharma’s Voice for PSL Trophy Reveal – Fans Outraged Over Viral Video

Why Was Siraj Left Out?

Siraj has been on the sidelines since the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia, where he failed to leave an impact. He was subsequently overlooked for:

The T20I series against England

The ODI squad selection

selection The Champions Trophy 2025 squad, where Arshdeep Singh and Harshit Rana were chosen instead

Fresh Start with Gujarat Titans in IPL 2025

After being released by Royal Challengers Bangalore following seven seasons, Siraj was snapped up by Gujarat Titans for a whopping ₹12.25 crore in the IPL mega auction.

He is expected to play a key role in the Titans’ bowling attack.

His debut match for the franchise is scheduled against Punjab Kings on March 25.

With a point to prove, Mohammad Siraj will be keen to make a powerful statement through his IPL 2025 performance and earn his way back into the national team.