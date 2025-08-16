Mohammed Abdul Quadeer Appointed Coach for Team India at Asian Open Short Track Speed Skating Trophy

Dehradun: Mohammed Abdul Quadeer has been officially appointed as the coach for the Indian ice-skating team set to compete in the Asian Open Short Track Speed Skating Trophy 2025, scheduled from August 20 to 23 at the Himadri Ice Skating Track in Dehradun.

As head coach, Quadeer will guide the Indian contingent in their pursuit of excellence, competing against some of the finest skaters from across Asia. His leadership is expected to inspire the team to deliver strong performances in the upcoming championship.

Speaking about the event, Coach Mohammed Abdul Quadeer said:

“This championship is a fantastic opportunity for our young skaters to showcase their talents and gain valuable experience. My aim is to see our children excel and bring home as many medals as possible for India, particularly from Telangana. The selection for the World Championships will be based on their performance, timings, and skills in this junior match. I am confident that with hard work and dedication, we can achieve great results. I also hope to see Telangana participate in larger numbers and shine at the national level.”

The Asian Open Short Track Speed Skating Trophy 2025 will feature a variety of competitive events, including:

500m Sprint – A high-speed race demanding agility and explosive power

– A high-speed race demanding agility and explosive power 1000m – A challenging mix of endurance and strategy

– A challenging mix of endurance and strategy 1500m – A test of stamina and tactical racing

– A test of stamina and tactical racing Team Relays – Showcasing coordination, speed, and teamwork

Mr. D. Deepak Kumar, President of the Ice Skating Association of Telangana, extended his best wishes to Mohammed Abdul Quadeer and the Indian team, expressing confidence in their ability to make the country proud on the Asian stage.

The championship promises thrilling action on the ice, combining speed, skill, and strategy, as skaters battle for top honors and a chance to qualify for the upcoming World Championships.