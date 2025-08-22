Mohammed Azharuddin Appointed New Ameer-e-Halqa of Jamaat-e-Islami Hind

Hyderabad: The Ameer of Jamaat-e-Islami Hind (JIH), Syed Sadatullah Husaini, has appointed Mohammed Azharuddin as the new Ameer-e-Halqa (State President) of Jamaat-e-Islami Hind, Telangana. He will serve the remaining term of the current tenure, which continues until March 2027.

Mohammed Azharuddin has been associated with the Jamaat and its student wing, the Students Islamic Organisation of India (SIO), for decades. He earlier served as President of SIO Hyderabad City and later as State President of SIO in undivided Andhra Pradesh from 1991 to 1993.

After joining Jamaat-e-Islami Hind, Azharuddin held several key positions, including Ameer-e-Maqami (Local President) for Hyderabad (South) from 2003 to 2007 and Secretary of Jamaat-e-Islami Hind, Undivided Andhra Pradesh. Following the formation of Telangana, he served as Naib Ameer-e-Halqa (Vice President) of Jamaat-e-Islami Hind, Telangana.

Known for his dedication, sincerity, and organizational skills, Azharuddin has made significant contributions in various capacities within the Jamaat.

Extending prayers for his success, the Jamaat leadership expressed hope that he will continue to serve the community and the nation with commitment and sincerity.