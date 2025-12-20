Mohammed Lateef Khan Addresses MANUU Alumni, Vows to Strengthen Telangana Students Presence at the University

Hyderabad: A dignified felicitation ceremony was held at Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU), where Mohammed Lateef Khan, Founder and Chairman of MS Education Academy, was honored by the Vice-Chancellor Padma Shree Prof. Syed Ainul Hasan.

The event was organized by the MANUU Alumni Association to congratulate Mohammed Lateef Khan on receiving the prestigious Maulana Abul Kalam Azad National Award from the Government of Telangana for his contributions to education and social service.

Addressing the gathering as the chief guest, Mohammed Lateef Khan delivered an insightful address, linking his educational journey with the ideals of Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, India’s first Minister of Education and a strong advocate of inclusive learning. He remarked that his engagement with education is not merely institutional but deeply inspired by Maulana Azad’s philosophy of knowledge, culture, and social responsibility.

Also Read: Gill’s omission surprising, maybe lack of form and touch went against him, says Gavaskar

Recalling his early years, he said he studied at Maulana Azad Memorial High School, the very campus where MS Education Academy began its journey by conducting evening classes. Emphasizing the importance of language and identity, he stated that Urdu represents cultural continuity and intellectual heritage, which is why MS institutions have made Urdu a compulsory subject to keep students connected to their roots.

Highlighting MANUU’s academic strengths, Mohammed Lateef Khan said the university offers quality higher education, modern infrastructure, affordable fee structures, and a culturally supportive environment, making it especially valuable for Urdu-knowing students. However, he expressed concern over the relatively low enrolment of students from Hyderabad despite the university being located in the city.

Welcoming a suggestion by Advocate Aijaz Qureshi, President of the MANUU Alumni Association, he supported organising campus visits for school students to familiarize them with the university’s facilities and opportunities. He assured that MS Education Academy would facilitate structured visits for its students.

Earlier, Vice-Chancellor Prof. Syed Ainul Hasan highlighted reasons for low local enrolment from Telangana, including lack of awareness and misconceptions about MANUU’s academic scope. He noted that outreach initiatives such as campus visits, student interactions, scholarships, and hostel facilities are already showing positive results.

Mohammed Lateef Khan also welcomed the proposal of a special quota for local students from Hyderabad and Telangana, reaffirming MS Education Academy’s commitment to guiding eligible students towards MANUU through its educational network. The program began with a welcome address by Advocate Aijaz Ali Qureshi, while Dr. Mohammed Mustafa Sarvari, Associate Professor, conducted the proceedings. Alumni shared personal reflections, describing their education at MANUU as a key contributor to their professional success. The event concluded with a vote of thanks by Prof. Syed Najmul Hasan, Coordinator, Alumni Affairs.