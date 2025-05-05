Mohammed Shami Receives Death Threat, FIR Registered in Amroha

Hyderabad: Indian fast bowler Mohammed Shami, currently playing for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the ongoing IPL 2025, has reportedly received a death threat via email. According to a report by Dainik Jagran, an individual named Rajput Sindar threatened Shami and demanded a ransom of ₹1 crore.

Shami’s Brother Informs Police, FIR Registered

Shami’s brother Haseeb Ahmed filed a written complaint with the Amroha Police, following which a First Information Report (FIR) has been lodged. The Superintendent of Police (SP) has directed the Cyber Cell to conduct a thorough investigation into the matter.

Shami’s Comeback After Injury

The seasoned pacer recently returned to cricket after recovering from a heel injury that sidelined him for 14 months. He was part of India’s Champions Trophy-winning squad, taking 9 wickets in the tournament with a strike rate of 27.13. Despite limited success in T20 Internationals, Shami remains a vital player for both his IPL franchise and the national team.

Insights from Shami on JioHotstar’s “Gen Gold”

In a recent interview on JioHotstar’s “Gen Gold”, Shami spoke about his recovery, comeback, and IPL experience with Sunrisers Hyderabad.

On Injury and Recovery:

“Injuries are part and parcel of a fast bowler’s life. My recovery took 14 months, and it wasn’t easy. I played as many domestic matches as I could—around 12 or 13—which helped me rebuild rhythm and confidence.”

On Playing for SRH:

“Sunrisers Hyderabad has redefined the way I view cricket. A 200-run target now feels like 300. We’ve built a strong, balanced bowling unit, with both pace and spin departments covered.”

Strong Support from SRH and Cricketing Community

Despite the ongoing police investigation, Shami continues to focus on cricket. SRH management and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) are expected to provide necessary security and support during the IPL season.

