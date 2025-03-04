Mohan Bhagwat to Inaugurate Vidya Bharati’s National Training Camp in Bhopal

Bhopal: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat will formally inaugurate the Vidya Bharati Akhil Bharatiya Shiksha Sansthan’s national training camp today at Saraswati Vidya Mandir Residential School in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh.

The six-day-long training camp will host over 700 full-time karyakartas (workers) from different parts of India, focusing on educational development and ethical values in education.

Key Highlights of Vidya Bharati’s National Training Camp

Inauguration by RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat : The event marks a significant step in educational reforms led by the RSS-affiliated Vidya Bharati .

: The event marks a significant step in educational reforms led by the RSS-affiliated . Six-Day Intensive Training : More than 700 karyakartas will participate in this rigorous training session to enhance their knowledge and skills in education and value-based learning.

: More than 700 karyakartas will participate in this rigorous training session to enhance their knowledge and skills in education and value-based learning. Presence of Senior RSS Leaders : RSS Joint General Secretary Krishna Gopal will be present throughout the training session, guiding the participants.

: will be present throughout the training session, guiding the participants. Key Political and Educational Leaders to Address the Camp: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, and senior RSS ideologue Suresh Soni will address the concluding session on March 8.

Notable Dignitaries Attending the Event

The event will be graced by several senior leaders and educators, including:

Vidya Bharati President Dusi Ramakrishna Rao

Organising Secretary Govind Mahant

Joint Organising Secretary Yatindra Sharma

Shriram Aravkar, Nikhilesh Maheshwari, Mohanlal Gupta, and Shiromani Dubey

Special Activities and Programs

The training camp will feature several key activities designed to promote holistic education and community service:

Cultural Program on Panch Parivartan (Five Transformations) : Scheduled for Wednesday , this cultural event will showcase the values and traditions that shape holistic education.

: Scheduled for , this cultural event will showcase the values and traditions that shape holistic education. Educational Field Visit to Sanskar Kendras: On Thursday, participating karyakartas will visit the Sanskar Kendras across 40 villages run by Sharda Vihar to witness real-life societal transformations and community engagement in education.

About Vidya Bharati: India’s Largest Educational NGO

Vidya Bharati Akhil Bharatiya Shiksha Sansthan is one of India’s largest non-governmental educational organizations, affiliated with the RSS. Established in 1952 with its first school in Gorakhpur, Vidya Bharati has grown into a vast network of institutions across the country.

22,000 Schools Nationwide : Vidya Bharati runs 22,000 schools , including single-teacher institutions, catering to students from diverse backgrounds.

: Vidya Bharati runs , including single-teacher institutions, catering to students from diverse backgrounds. 1.54 Lakh Teachers : These schools collectively employ 1,54,000 teachers , imparting education in various disciplines.

: These schools collectively employ , imparting education in various disciplines. 3.6 Million Students : Over 36 lakh students are currently enrolled in Vidya Bharati institutions across India.

: Over are currently enrolled in across India. Higher Education Initiatives: Vidya Bharati also operates 60 colleges and one university, offering higher education opportunities in various fields, including ITI (Industrial Training Institutes), Krishi Vigyan Kendra (Agricultural Science Centers), and Skill Development Centers.

Vidya Bharati’s Mission: Modern Education with Ethical Values

The primary goal of Vidya Bharati is to provide modern education while instilling ethical and cultural values among students. The organization emphasizes nationalism, moral integrity, and self-reliance, aiming to shape students into responsible citizens and leaders of tomorrow.

Why This Training Camp Matters?

This six-day-long intensive training camp in Bhopal is a significant initiative by Vidya Bharati and the RSS to enhance the role of educators in value-based learning. The presence of top political leaders, educationists, and RSS functionaries underscores the importance of education in national development.

With a growing number of students enrolling in Vidya Bharati institutions, this event aims to strengthen India’s traditional and modern education system, ensuring that teachers and karyakartas are well-equipped to shape future generations.