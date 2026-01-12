Mohan G Kshatriyan’s ‘Draupathi 2’ to hit screens on January 15

Chennai : The makers of director Mohan G’s eagerly awaited Tamil-Telugu historical drama ‘Draupathi 2’ have now announced that the film will release on January 15 this year.

It may be recalled that the makers of the film were among the first to seize the opportunity to release their film for the festival when they realised that the release of Vijay-starrer ‘Jana Nayagan’ was getting postponed.

In fact, a source close to the unit of the film had told soon after Jana Nayagan’s postponement that ‘Draupathi 2’ was definitely coming for Pongal. “It will be out on one of the festival days. The team is working out the details but the film is certainly coming for Pongal,” the source had then said.

The makers on Monday announced that ‘Draupathi 2’ would release on January 15.

Produced by Chola Chakravarthy of Netaji Productions in association with G. M Film Corporation, ‘Draupathi 2’, has triggered huge interest among fans.

Sources say the film is set in the 14th century and that it unfolds against the backdrop of the rule of Hoysala emperor Veera Vallalar III, the valour and resistance of the Kadavarayas of Sendhamangalam, and the turbulent shifts triggered by the Mughal invasion of Tamil Nadu.

The film features Richard Rishi and Rakshana Induchoodan in the lead. Actor and cinematographer Natti Natraj too will be seen essaying a key role.

The film will also feature actors Y. G. Mahendran, Nadodigal Barani, Saravana Subbiah, Vela Ramamoorthy, Siraj Johnny, Dinesh Lamba, Ganesh Gaurang, Divi, Devayani Sharma, and Arunodayan, further strengthening the film’s historical scale and dramatic presence.

The film boasts of a good technical team as well. It’s Telugu dialogues have been penned by Samrat, while Ghibran Vaibodha has scored the music.

Cinematography for the film is by Philip R. Sundar and Thanika Tony is in charge of choreography.

Stunts for the film have been choreographed by Action Santosh while editing is by Devaraj. Art direction has been done by Kamalnathan.