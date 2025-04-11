Hyderabad

Mohd Waheed Uddin Honoured with Best Sports Photographer Award at World Arena Polo Championship 2025

The award was presented by HPRC President R. Chaitania Kumar in the presence of HPRC Secretary (Admin) Reaz Ahmed and HPRC Vice President Sri. Kunwar Sai Vijender Singh, who were also seen on the occasion.

Syed Mubashir11 April 2025 - 16:31
Mohd Waheed Uddin Honoured with Best Sports Photographer Award at World Arena Polo Championship 2025
Mohd Waheed Uddin Honoured with Best Sports Photographer Award at World Arena Polo Championship 2025

Join WhatsApp

Folow Facebook

Subscribe YouTube

Follow Instagram

Hyderabad: Renowned sports photographer Mohd Waheed Uddin was conferred with the Best Sports Photographer Award during the prestigious World Arena Polo Championship 2025, held at the Hyderabad Polo Riding Club (HPRC).

The award was presented by HPRC President R. Chaitania Kumar in the presence of HPRC Secretary (Admin) Reaz Ahmed and HPRC Vice President Sri. Kunwar Sai Vijender Singh, who were also seen on the occasion.

The event witnessed participation from top international polo teams and was a grand celebration of the sport, highlighting Hyderabad’s growing prominence in the global polo circuit. Mohd Waheed Uddin was recognized for his exceptional ability to capture high-action moments and the spirit of the game through his lens.

Tags
Syed Mubashir11 April 2025 - 16:31
Back to top button