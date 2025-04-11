Mohd Waheed Uddin Honoured with Best Sports Photographer Award at World Arena Polo Championship 2025

Hyderabad: Renowned sports photographer Mohd Waheed Uddin was conferred with the Best Sports Photographer Award during the prestigious World Arena Polo Championship 2025, held at the Hyderabad Polo Riding Club (HPRC).

The award was presented by HPRC President R. Chaitania Kumar in the presence of HPRC Secretary (Admin) Reaz Ahmed and HPRC Vice President Sri. Kunwar Sai Vijender Singh, who were also seen on the occasion.

The event witnessed participation from top international polo teams and was a grand celebration of the sport, highlighting Hyderabad’s growing prominence in the global polo circuit. Mohd Waheed Uddin was recognized for his exceptional ability to capture high-action moments and the spirit of the game through his lens.