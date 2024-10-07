Mohsin Naqvi ‘confident’ of India’s participation in Pakistan’s Champions Trophy 2025

Lahore: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi has expressed confidence that the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy will be held successfully in Pakistan, with all participating teams, including India, expected to participate in the tournament.

Set to take place from February 19 to March 9, the Champions Trophy will be played across Lahore, Karachi, and Rawalpindi.

Naqvi emphasized that preparations for the event are progressing on schedule, with further improvements to stadiums already in motion.

Speaking in Lahore, Naqvi addressed the ongoing uncertainty surrounding India’s participation. India has not toured Pakistan since July 2008 due to political tension between the two countries. However, Naqvi remained optimistic about India’s inclusion in the tournament.

“The Indian team should come. I don’t see them cancelling or postponing coming here, and we are confident we will host all the teams in the Champions Trophy in Pakistan,” Naqvi told reporters in Lahore.

He reassured that the stadiums would be ready on time, and any further renovations would be completed post-tournament. “In a way, you can say that we are going to have a brand new stadium,” Naqvi added.

When asked about potential meetings with India’s Minister of External Affairs, S. Jaishankar, who is expected to visit Pakistan for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation’s (SCO) Council of Heads of Government (CHG) conclave on October 15-16, Naqvi downplayed the possibility. “He is coming, but I don’t think the details of his meetings have been set,” he said.

Naqvi’s optimism comes amidst recent comments by BCCI vice-president Rajiv Shukla, who stated that the Indian government will ultimately decide India’s participation in the Champions Trophy.

Despite this, Naqvi’s confidence reflects the PCB’s commitment to successfully hosting the tournament and bridging gaps between the two cricketing nations.

During the conversation, Naqvi also addressed the speculation surrounding Babar Azam’s future as Pakistan’s white-ball captain.

While there have been rumours of Babar resigning from the role, Naqvi stated that he had urged the selection committee to take its time and make a long-term decision.

“I have told them to take a decision after careful consideration because the captain’s position is important,” Naqvi said, stressing the need for a thoughtful approach.

Naqvi also confirmed that he had consulted with the selection committee, the captain, and the head coach about introducing new players into the national team.

“They said they are okay with the current set-up of players, so I told them ‘Fine, it is your call,'” he added.