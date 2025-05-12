Telangana: Advocate Mohsina Parveen Takes Charge as Information Commissioner

In a significant move to strengthen the functioning of the Telangana State Information Commission, the state government has appointed four new Information Commissioners. Among them is Advocate Mohsina Parveen, a former Corporator of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), who has also served for several years as a member of the three-member judicial panel of the Telangana State Waqf Tribunal.

Long-Vacant Posts Finally Filled

The newly appointed Commissioners include P.V. Srinivas Rao, Bore Reddy Ayodhya Reddy, Mohsina Parveen, and Deshal Bhupal. These appointments come after a prolonged vacancy in the commission, with the state government now taking active steps to ensure the effective implementation of the Right to Information (RTI) Act.

Orders Issued by Chief Secretary

Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari issued the official orders regarding these appointments. Each commissioner will serve a term of three years from the date they assume office.

Strengthening Transparency and Accountability

The government had earlier appointed Chandrashekhar Reddy as the Chief Information Commissioner. With the addition of four new commissioners, the Telangana Information Commission is expected to expedite hearings, clear pending cases, and enhance transparency across government departments.

This move is seen as part of the state government’s broader effort to reinforce transparency, accountability, and responsiveness in public administration.