Molestation case: Bengal Guv shows CCTV footage of Raj Bhavan to common people

Kolkata: In the backdrop of a woman employee of Raj Bhavan leveling molestation charges against him, West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose on Thursday showed CCTV footage of the premises of May 2 to around 100 common people.

Footage from two CCTV cameras at the main (north) gate from 5.30 pm of May 2 were being shown to people at the hall on the ground floor of Raj Bhavan and screening was underway.

A contractual woman employee of Raj Bhavan on Friday lodged a written complaint with the Kolkata Police alleging that she was molested by Bose in the governor’s house.

Bose had on Wednesday said he would show the footage to common people, barring “politician” Mamata Banerjee and “her” police.