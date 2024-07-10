Money laundering case: Jacqueline Fernandez fails to appear before ED

New Delhi: Actor Jacqueline Fernandez did not appear before the Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday for a fresh round of questioning in a money laundering case involving alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, official sources said.

The 38-year-old Sri Lankan-origin Bollywood actor has been questioned by the federal agency in the past in the case that pertains to alleged cheating of high-profile people, including former Fortis Healthcare promoter Shivinder Mohan Singh’s wife Aditi Singh to the tune of about Rs 200 crore.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had alleged that Chandrashekhar used these “proceeds of crime” or illegal money to purchase gifts for Fernandez.

Sources said the agency obtained some “fresh” inputs in the case and hence summoned the actor today to seek answers. The actor did not appear before the agency and her legal team that met ED officials informed that she was unable to depose due to certain “health issues”.

The ED is expected to issue a new summons to her soon.

The agency had said in a charge-sheet filed in 2022 that the actor was “enjoying valuables, jewellery and costly gifts given by Chandrashekhar despite knowing about his criminal antecedents.” Fernandez has been questioned at least five times by the ED in the case earlier.

The actor has always said she was innocent and had no knowledge of Chandrashekhar’s alleged criminal activities.