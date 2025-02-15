Monkeypox Hits Kenya: One Death and 41 Cases Across the Country, Health Ministry on High Alert

Nairobi: Kenya’s Ministry of Health has confirmed 41 cases of Monkeypox, which have spread across 12 counties, with one death recorded since the outbreak began in July 2024.

The Principal Secretary of the Ministry, Mary Muthoni, announced that these cases have led to the identification of 271 contacts across the country, with neighboring Uganda and Rwanda also reporting the highest number of confirmed cases.

Efforts to Contain the Virus in High-Risk Counties

Muthoni highlighted that the Ministry, in collaboration with county governments and health partners, has intensified efforts to control the virus in high-risk counties, which have seen the most cases of Monkeypox. Health officials are working around the clock to monitor and prevent further outbreaks in these areas.

Cross-Border Screening and Collaboration with Education Ministry

As part of the national response to the outbreak, over 3.3 million cross-border travelers have been screened. Additionally, 419 samples of suspected cases have been tested at the National Public Health Laboratory and partner labs. The government has also partnered with the Ministry of Education to prevent the spread of Monkeypox among students.

Public Health Measures and Precautions

Muthoni raised concerns about the potential for the virus to spread further, especially with significant cross-border movement in the region. She urged the public to take extra precautions, including frequent hand washing and maintaining cleanliness in their environments to help curb the virus’s spread.

“Immediate Action Needed to Control Spread”

“We must take immediate steps to control the spread of Monkeypox due to the high movement of people across borders,” Muthoni emphasized. The Ministry of Health is continuing to monitor the situation and is urging the public to remain vigilant as the country faces a rise in Monkeypox cases.