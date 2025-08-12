Flood Fury in Musi River: Moosarambagh Bridge Shut After 5 Himayat Sagar Gates Opened

Hyderabad: Heavy rains have led to a significant increase in the inflow of water into Himayat Sagar Lake, prompting the opening of five flood gates. As a result, the water level in the Musi River has risen to a dangerous level. In view of the situation, the Moosarambagh Bridge has been closed to traffic.

The Hyderabad Traffic Police has issued an advisory, appealing to the public to use the Golnaka Bridge as an alternative route. Traffic between Golnaka and No. 6, as well as Moosarambagh/Malakpet, has been diverted to the Golnaka Bridge in both directions.

The traffic police further advised citizens to avoid unnecessary travel and follow the instructions issued by the authorities to prevent any untoward incidents.