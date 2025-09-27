Video: GHMC Confirms Under Construction Moosarambagh bridge Unharmed After Unprecedented Flooding: GHMC Commissioner

HYDERABAD – The main structure of the under-construction Moosarambagh bridge remains secure despite severe flooding in the Musi River, confirmed officials following an inspection on Saturday. GHMC Commissioner R V Karnan visited the site on September 27, 2025, to assess the situation after floodwaters washed away temporary construction equipment.

The inspection was prompted by concerns after powerful currents dislodged and swept away temporary centering structures used in the construction process between pillars P1 and P2. However, officials have clarified that the completed concrete spans of the bridge were not damaged and remain structurally sound.

The severe flooding was triggered by a massive and controlled release of water from the Osman Sagar and Himayat Sagar reservoirs. Authorities opened 24 gates, discharging up to 35,000 cusecs of water downstream, causing the Musi River to swell to levels described as unprecedented in recent history.

Moosarambagh High-Level Bridge Project Details

The new high-level bridge at Moosarambagh is a crucial infrastructure project aimed at resolving the long-standing issue of traffic disruption caused by the flooding of the old, low-level causeway. Construction on the new bridge began in January 2024.

Key specifications of the project include:

Total Cost: Rs 52 crore

Rs 52 crore Design: A six-lane configuration with wide footpaths.

A configuration with wide footpaths. Length: 220 meters , with 400-meter approach roads.

, with 400-meter approach roads. Width: 29.5 meters, providing ample space for traffic and pedestrians.

29.5 meters, providing ample space for traffic and pedestrians. Height: Designed to be 10 meters above the water level to withstand future floods.

The loss of the centering equipment represents a setback in the construction timeline but does not compromise the integrity of the work already completed.

Emergency Relief and Evacuation Efforts

In response to the widespread flooding, municipal and emergency services launched a large-scale rescue and relief operation. Commissioner Karnan also visited several rehabilitation centers to oversee the arrangements for displaced residents.

Over 1,200 families were evacuated from low-lying areas, including Shankar Nagar, Moosa Nagar, and Ambedkar Nagar. These families have been provided temporary shelter in community halls and government schools, where they are receiving food and other essential supplies.

Teams from HYDRAA, GHMC’s disaster response force, the police, and fire services were deployed to manage evacuations and ensure public safety. Traffic was diverted from affected areas to prevent accidents and facilitate emergency operations.