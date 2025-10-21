Moral policing curbed, credit goes to police: Karnataka CM

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah expressed appreciation that unconstitutional and unethical moral policing, which was a hindrance to the state’s dignity, development, and progress, has now been curbed. He stated that the credit for this achievement goes to the police department.

He was speaking after paying tribute to martyred police officers and personnel on the occasion of Police Commemoration Day on Tuesday.

He emphasized that the development of the state is possible when the police department maintains peace and law and order. Therefore, curbing unethical police practices is a commendable step.

Likewise, a significant check has been placed on the menace of narcotics, and this effort needs to be carried out more effectively. He reiterated that the credit for these accomplishments goes to the police department, CM Siddaramaiah stated.

To prevent atrocities against people belonging to Scheduled Caste, Directorate of Civil Rights Enforcement (DCRE) police stations have been made operational in the state. He said that these should function effectively to protect constitutional rights and values, CM Siddaramaiah stated.

In the past year, eight personnel from the state and a total of 191 across the country have sacrificed their lives in the line of duty. Their sacrifice and dedication are invaluable. Remembering and honouring them is the responsibility of every citizen, he said.

He further noted that police personnel play a leading role in maintaining the country’s peace and order. Their role in suppressing communal and anti-social forces is significant, he added.

He also stated that the police department bears the responsibility of protecting the rights given to the people by the Constitution.

He said, 116 individuals have been given compassionate appointments through official orders. The annual medical reimbursement under the retired police health scheme has been increased from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 1.5 lakh, he said.

The health check-up expense for all police personnel has been increased from Rs 1,000 to Rs 1,500, he stated.