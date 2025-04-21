Morning School + Empty Stomach = Heart Risk? Medical Experts Break the Silence

New Delhi: A shocking video of an 8-year-old girl fainting at school and later dying of a heart attack has recently gone viral, stirring panic among parents. The video was accompanied by claims that waking up early and going to school on an empty stomach can lead to heart dis School Routine ease in children. With similar stories surfacing in the media, many were left wondering about the truth behind these alarming statements.

What the Viral Social Media Clip Claimed

The video alleged that several habits common among school-going children are potential causes of heart disease, including:

Carrying heavy school bags

Facing academic pressure

Bathing immediately after returning from school

after returning from school Eating fried foods in tiffin

in tiffin And most notably, going to school without eating breakfast

While these claims quickly spread across social media, medical experts have now stepped forward to debunk the misinformation.

Cardiologist Weighs In on the Heart Disease Myth

Dr. Amar Singhal, Director of Interventional, Clinical, and Critical Cardiology & Electrophysiology at Sri Balaji Action Medical Institute, Delhi, clarified:

“Heart attacks occur due to blockages in the heart’s arteries, caused by factors like high cholesterol, hypertension, diabetes, and smoking—not typically seen in children.”

He emphasized that while it’s important for children to maintain healthy routines, heart disease in young children is extremely rare, and the viral claims are misleading.

Going to School on an Empty Stomach: What Doctors Say

Health experts agree that skipping breakfast is unhealthy, especially for growing children. It can lead to:

Low energy levels

Dizziness or fainting

Lack of concentration

However, there is no medical evidence that this habit can cause heart disease or heart attacks in children.

How Parents Can Keep Children Healthy

Doctors recommend the following steps for maintaining children’s overall health:

Ensure children go to bed on time

Provide a nutritious breakfast every morning

Encourage physical activity and outdoor play

and outdoor play Minimize academic and emotional stress

Avoid junk food and fried snacks regularly

By following these habits, parents can keep their children energetic and focused throughout the school day.

Final Verdict: Claim Linking Early Rising and Empty Stomach to Heart Disease Is a Myth

Fact-checking teams and cardiologists have dismissed the viral claim as a myth. While skipping breakfast is not advisable, it is not a direct cause of heart disease in children. Parents are urged not to panic, but to focus on building healthy daily routines.