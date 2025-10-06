Hyderabad Rain: Morning Showers Throw City Traffic into Chaos, Commuters Struggle

Hyderabad: A spell of light to moderate showers early Monday morning threw daily life out of gear across several parts of Greater Hyderabad. The downpour, coinciding with peak office and school hours, caused massive traffic snarls on key routes, leaving thousands of commuters struggling to reach their destinations. School buses, too, were caught in the congestion, arriving late and causing anxiety for parents and students alike.

Waterlogging was reported from several major localities, including Uppal, Secunderabad, Mehdipatnam, Lakdi-ka-Pul, Aramgarh, Gachibowli, Madhapur, Serilingampally, Patancheru, Lingampally, and Kukatpally. The stagnant water not only slowed vehicular movement but also disrupted public transport services.

The situation worsened between 7 a.m. and 10 a.m., when an influx of private vehicles and RTC buses choked the city’s roads. The heavy return flow of residents coming back after the Dussehra holidays further compounded the chaos, stretching commuting time considerably.

In response, traffic police were deployed at major intersections and busy stretches to ease congestion and manage the flow of vehicles. Officials said their efforts were aimed at ensuring smoother movement and minimizing delays during the morning rush.

According to figures from the Telangana Development Planning Society, Sheikpet recorded 1.48 cm of rainfall by noon, while Serilingampally’s Raidurg ward office registered 1.28 cm. Authorities have advised citizens to plan their travel carefully in view of possible disruptions if rains continue.