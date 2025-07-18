MoS Sanjay Seth Visits Missile Complex in Hyderabad, Applauds DRDO Scientists

Hyderabad: Minister of State for Defence, Sanjay Seth, lauded the DRDO scientists for their contribution to the realisation of advanced weapon systems and for strengthening the vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat. The Ministry of Defence issued an official statement highlighting his appreciation.

Visit to Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Missile Complex

During his two-day visit to Hyderabad, the Union Minister visited the Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Missile Complex, reviewing the ongoing missile and weapon systems development programmes.

Review of DRDL, RCI, and ASL Facilities

Seth reviewed strategic projects at:

Defence Research and Development Laboratory (DRDL)

Research Centre Imarat (RCI)

Advanced Systems Laboratory (ASL)

He inspected key facilities including Astra Mk-I & II, Vertically-Launched Short-Range Surface-to-Air Missile, and Scramjet Engine units.

Briefed by Senior DRDO Officials

He was briefed on the status of these projects by:

U. Raja Babu , Distinguished Scientist & Director General (Missiles & Strategic Systems)

, Distinguished Scientist & Director General (Missiles & Strategic Systems) G.A. Srinivasa Murthy , Director, DRDL

, Director, DRDL Anindya Biswas, Director, RCI

They updated the minister on indigenous navigation and aviation systems, onboard computer technologies, and infrared seeker advancements.

Coincides With Successful Missile Tests

The visit coincided with the successful test-firing of:

Prithvi-II (Short-Range Ballistic Missile)

(Short-Range Ballistic Missile) Agni-I (Ballistic Missile)

These tests were conducted at the Integrated Test Range in Chandipur, Odisha, under the Strategic Forces Command as part of routine training exercises. Both missiles achieved their operational objectives, reaffirming India’s nuclear delivery capabilities.