Most Powerful Used Hyundai Creta Now Available for Just Rs 10 Lakh — A Diesel Gem Worth Considering

The Hyundai Creta continues to be one of the most popular and best-selling SUVs in India. While it’s rare to find the Creta being offered at significant discounts, a unique opportunity has emerged for SUV enthusiasts — the most powerful 2019 Hyundai Creta is now available in the used car market for just Rs 10 lakh.

What Makes This 2019 Hyundai Creta So Special?

This particular 2019 model of the Hyundai Creta stands out due to its 1.6-litre diesel engine, which delivers 126 bhp and 260 Nm of torque. Paired with a 6-speed manual transmission, it offers a punchy performance that modern Creta variants with smaller engines may lack.

Key Features of the Limited Edition SX Variant

Based on the SX trim, this limited edition model comes fully loaded with premium features:

8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with built-in navigation

with built-in navigation Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility

and compatibility Single-pane sunroof for an airy cabin experience

for an airy cabin experience Reverse camera with adaptive guidelines and parking sensors

with adaptive guidelines and parking sensors Keyless entry with push-button start

with push-button start Steering-mounted controls for audio and phone

for audio and phone Cruise control for highway convenience

for highway convenience 17-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels for a sporty look

All these features make this used Creta a complete package, and to top it off, it’s reported to be in mint condition.

Why Opt for a Used Creta Over a New Grand i10 Nios?

At the Rs 10 lakh price point, buyers often consider newer hatchbacks like the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, which offers similar features. However, the used Creta provides:

A more powerful diesel engine

A larger and more spacious SUV body

Higher road presence and comfort

Better long-distance performance and torque delivery

Given the discontinuation of the 1.6L diesel in newer Cretas, this older model now stands out even more for those who prioritize performance.

Final Verdict: Is This a Worthy Deal?

With the increasing demand for feature-rich used SUVs and the popularity of the Creta brand, this 2019 diesel Creta offers incredible value. At just Rs 10 lakh, it’s a rare find that blends performance, practicality, and comfort.

If you’re in the market for a reliable and powerful used SUV, this Hyundai Creta diesel is definitely worth a serious look.