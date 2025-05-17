Telangana: Mother Killed, Son Injured in Road Accident

Sangareddy: A tragic road accident claimed the life of a 55-year-old woman and left her son seriously injured while they were returning home after attending a wedding ceremony in Telangana’s Sangareddy district.

Accident Took Place Near Yousupur Village in Sangareddy

According to police officials, the incident occurred on the outskirts of Yousupur village in the Sangareddy district. The victims, identified as Veeramma and her son Basuraju, were traveling back to their home in Jageer Yal village, Raikode Mandal, after attending a wedding in Pallodi village, Munipally Mandal.

High-Speed Car Rams into Parked Bike

The accident happened when the mother and son stopped near Nallampalli Junction to drink water. As they had briefly parked their bike, a speeding car reportedly came from behind and crashed into their two-wheeler.

The impact was so severe that Veeramma died on the spot, while her son Basuraju sustained serious injuries.

Injured Son Shifted to Zahirabad Government Hospital

Following the incident, locals alerted authorities, and emergency services rushed to the scene. Basuraju was immediately taken to the Government Area Hospital in Zahirabad for medical treatment. His condition is currently being monitored by doctors.

Police Register Case, Investigation Underway

The local police have registered a case and initiated an investigation into the accident. They are working to identify the driver of the speeding car and determine if reckless or negligent driving played a role in the crash.

Locals Call for Better Road Safety Measures

The tragic incident has sparked concern among residents of the area. Locals have urged authorities to implement stricter traffic regulations and introduce speed control measures on rural roads to prevent such fatal accidents in the future.