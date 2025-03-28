Tragic Incident in Telangana: Mother Poisons Three Children Before Attempting Suicide

Ameenpur: In a heart-wrenching incident at Raghavendra Colony, Ameenpur Municipality, a mother allegedly poisoned her three children before attempting to take her own life. The shocking event unfolded in the early hours of Friday, leaving the community in disbelief.

Details of the Tragedy

The deceased children have been identified as A Sai Krishna (12), Madhu Priya (10), and Goutham (8). Their mother, Rajitha, is currently battling for her life in a hospital after consuming the same poisonous substance. According to initial police reports, the tragic act was allegedly driven by suspected family issues.

How the Incident Unfolded

Authorities revealed that Rajitha laced curd rice with an unidentified poison on Thursday night and served it to her children. After consuming the meal, all three children went to bed, unaware of the fatal consequences. Rajitha also consumed the poisoned food herself.

By Friday morning, the lifeless bodies of the children were discovered in their beds. When family members and neighbors noticed something was wrong, they rushed Rajitha to a nearby hospital, where she is currently in critical condition.

Investigation Underway

Law enforcement officials have launched a detailed probe to determine the exact cause behind this horrifying incident. Preliminary investigations suggest domestic issues may have driven Rajitha to commit this act, though further inquiries are being conducted. Forensic experts are also analyzing the toxic substance used in the crime.

Ameenpur police have registered a case and are questioning family members, neighbors, and other close associates to understand the circumstances leading up to the incident. Authorities are also looking into whether Rajitha had a history of mental health struggles or previous conflicts within the family.

Community in Shock

The tragic deaths of these young children have left the local community in shock and mourning. Residents of Raghavendra Colony expressed their grief over the incident, highlighting the need for stronger social support systems for families dealing with severe stress or mental health issues.

Psychologists and social workers emphasize the importance of seeking professional help when facing extreme emotional distress. Community organizations and helplines encourage individuals to reach out for support rather than resorting to drastic measures.

The Need for Mental Health Awareness

This heartbreaking event sheds light on the importance of mental health awareness and support systems for individuals struggling with family pressures, financial difficulties, and emotional distress. Experts urge families to recognize warning signs of depression and seek timely intervention.

Local authorities and NGOs are now working to promote mental health awareness initiatives and offer counseling services to prevent similar tragedies in the future.

