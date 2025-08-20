Hyderabad

Heartbreaking Tragedy in Bachupally: Mother’s Suicide Attempt Kills Two Children, She Survives

In the incident, both children tragically lost their lives, while the mother survived and was shifted to the hospital in critical condition.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Mohammed Yousuf20 August 2025 - 16:09
Hyderabad: A heartbreaking incident took place within the limits of Bachupally police station, where a 30-year-old woman named Lakshmi attempted suicide along with her two young sons. In the incident, both children tragically lost their lives, while the mother survived and was shifted to the hospital in critical condition.

According to reports, Lakshmi jumped into the water tank of her house with her 8-month-old infant and 3-year-old son. Unfortunately, due to lack of water in the tank, she survived but both the children died.

Police suspect that Lakshmi took this extreme step due to domestic disputes. She was immediately shifted to Gandhi Hospital, where she is undergoing treatment. The bodies of both children were also sent to Gandhi Hospital for postmortem.

According to the police, Lakshmi belongs to Dharmaram village, Patla mandal of Kamareddy district. Her husband Laxman works as a daily-wage labourer in a brick kiln. Further investigation into the incident is underway.

