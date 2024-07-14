Motivated by govt ideology, BRS MLAs joining Congress: T’gana CM Revanth Reddy on defections

Hyderabad: BRS Legislators are joining the ruling Congress as they want to be part of the development of Telangana that the present regime is aiming for, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said on Sunday.

Addressing a gathering at the distribution of safety kits (Katamayya Rakshna Kavacham) for toddy-tappers near here, Reddy said the MLAs are supporting the Congress government after the BRS and BJP openly allegedly threatened that the dispensation will fall soon.

He hit out at the previous BRS government alleging that it pushed Telangana into a debt trap of Rs 7 lakh crore and the state government is now paying Rs 7,000 crore monthly towards loan repayment.

“The reason why these MLAs are joining our party is that this government is working hard to develop Telangana so that they also will contribute. What can I offer to them (to join the Congress)? Nothing. They are motivated by our ideology. Earlier some bulls have challenged that they will dethrone this government,” Reddy said and justified the some BRS leaders joining the Congress recently.

As many as nine BRS MLAs have so far switched over to the Congress after Revanth Reddy became the Chief Minister following the party’s victory in the Assembly polls in November last year.

Besides the MLAs, six MLCs and senior leaders like K Keshav Rao, his daughter and Hyderabad Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi from BRS have also switched loyalties.

Attacking the previous BRS government, Revanth Reddy said the earlier regime was fraught with menaces like ganja and drugs, while it was always development and progress during the past and present Congress governments.