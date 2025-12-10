Motivational Speaker Munawar Zama Inspires Civil Services Aspirants at MS IAS Academy

Hyderabad:Renowned motivational speaker and communication skills trainer Munawar Zama delivered a powerful and deeply inspiring address to civil services aspirants at MS IAS Academy, held at the Maulana Abul Kalam Azad Auditorium on the Hyderabad campus. In his impactful session, he urged students to view the UPSC journey not merely as an examination, but as a mission of national service, founded on strong, clear and unwavering determination.

The auditorium was packed with MS IAS Academy students who listened with complete attention, visibly moved by Zama’s thought-provoking message. Drawing from real-life experiences, examples of successful personalities, self-reflection, humor and practical guidance, he instilled confidence and renewed purpose among the aspirants.

Zama emphasized that success begins not with books, but with conviction of the heart. He stated:”No exam can be conquered without clarity of purpose, a strong resolve and an inner fire to excel. But once determination becomes firm, every door begins to open.”

Highlighting the transformative power of role models, he cited the example of legendary cricketer Sunil Gavaskar, who built the foundation of modern Indian cricket and inspired generations that produced icons such as Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli. He noted that one true role model can start a revolution.

During his speech, Munawar Zama paid rich tribute to MS IAS Academy, acknowledging its contribution to character-building and nation-building. He said the academy is not merely preparing candidates to clear exams, but nurturing young people who embody honesty, leadership, ethics and national responsibility. He also mentioned the achievement of Ayesha Fatima, an MS student who secured State First Rank in Intermediate across united Andhra Pradesh in 2005, inspiring many students to pursue excellence.

One of the most moving moments of the event was Zama’s narration of the story of Ummul Khair — a physically challenged, financially struggling girl who battled poverty, pain and social ridicule, yet cleared UPSC in her first attempt. Despite multiple bone fractures, loneliness and hunger, she continued her studies with determination. Zama called her journey the greatest example of perseverance, reminding students that if she could overcome such challenges, the UPSC dream is absolutely within their reach.

Concluding his address, he stressed that true success rests on truthfulness and integrity. He said: “If you commit to honesty and trustworthiness, whether you clear UPSC or not, life itself will become a rank others will respect.”

MS IAS Academy is a flagship initiative of MS Education Academy, dedicated to empowering talented youth, to join the highest ranks of public service. The academy offers world-class infrastructure, quiet and dedicated study zones, expert mentorship, structured test series, interview training, ethical development and a strong character-building environment. Its notable achievers include Faizan Ahmed (IAS), Haris Sameer (IAS), Asim Mujtaba (IPS) and Mohammed Burhan Zaman (IDAS), who have brought pride to the nation and the institution. The academy is committed not only to producing successful officers, but responsible role models and nation-builders.