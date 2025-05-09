Mouni Roy: “We Don’t Want War, But We Don’t Stoop to Terrorism”

Mumbai: Actress Mouni Roy has taken a firm stand against terrorism and expressed her deep patriotism in light of the ongoing border tensions between India and Pakistan. In a heartfelt message on Instagram, she declared unwavering support for the nation’s soldiers and denounced any form of violence.

Posting a picture of the Indian national flag, Mouni wrote: “Away and anxious beyond belief, we don’t want this war but we don’t stoop to terrorism.” She added, “Praying every minute for the safety of our soldiers… Nothing and nobody before our motherland! JAI HIND.”

Operation Sindoor: India Responds to Pahalgam Terror Attack

Mouni’s statement came shortly after India launched Operation Sindoor, a series of targeted military strikes on nine terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK). This decisive move was in retaliation for the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, which resulted in the tragic death of 26 civilians.

Mouni Roy Shooting in Scotland for ‘Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai’

Currently, Mouni is filming in Scotland for David Dhawan’s upcoming romantic comedy Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, starring Varun Dhawan and Mrunal Thakur. The movie also features a star-studded ensemble including Pooja Hegde, Chunkey Panday, Jimmy Shergill, Maniesh Paul, Ali Asgar, and more.

The title is inspired by the popular 1999 hit song from Biwi No.1, originally featuring Salman Khan, Karisma Kapoor, and Sushmita Sen.

Upcoming Films: ‘The Bhootnii’ and ‘Salahkaar’

Mouni was recently seen in The Bhootnii, a horror-comedy with Sanjay Dutt, Palak Tiwari, and Sunny Singh. The film’s quirky plot revolves around a ghost hunter named Baba and his run-in with Mouni’s character, Mohabbat.

She also has an upcoming 2025 release titled Salahkaar, directed by Faruk Kabir, known for his work on Khuda Hafiz.