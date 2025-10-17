Hyderabad
A Moving Car Suddenly Caught Fire Within the Mailardevpally Police Limits
A potentially serious accident was narrowly avoided in the Mailer Dev Pally police limits when a car suddenly caught fire while in motion.
According to reports, the driver was traveling in a Duster vehicle when flames unexpectedly erupted. Observing the situation immediately, the driver pulled the car safely to the roadside, preventing any injuries or further damage.
Police have registered a case and are currently investigating the cause of the fire to determine if it was accidental or due to a technical fault. No casualties were reported, and the driver’s prompt action is being credited with averting a serious disaster.