Hyderabad

A Moving Car Suddenly Caught Fire Within the Mailardevpally Police Limits

A potentially serious accident was narrowly avoided in the Mailer Dev Pally police limits when a car suddenly caught fire while in motion.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Mohammed Yousuf17 October 2025 - 18:57
According to reports, the driver was traveling in a Duster vehicle when flames unexpectedly erupted. Observing the situation immediately, the driver pulled the car safely to the roadside, preventing any injuries or further damage.

Police have registered a case and are currently investigating the cause of the fire to determine if it was accidental or due to a technical fault. No casualties were reported, and the driver’s prompt action is being credited with averting a serious disaster.

