MP CM Mohan Yadav to address two election rallies in Bihar today

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav will actively campaign for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidates in the high-voltage Bihar Assembly elections. CM Yadav will address two election rallies — one in Kumhrar Assembly constituency in Patna Sahib and the second in the Bikram constituency in Patna district on Thursday, according to the details shared from the Madhya Pradesh BJP office. Along with Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, around 100 BJP leaders from Madhya Pradesh have been deployed for the Bihar Assembly elections.

Most of the leaders, including ministers who have been assigned for the Bihar elections, have begun shifting to the state. Among the senior BJP leaders from the state who will be campaigning in Bihar are former MP BJP chief V.D. Sharma, ex-home minister Narottam Mishra, ex-minister Arvind Singh Bhadoriya, Minister Vishwas Sarang and General Secretary (Organisation) Hitanand Sharma and several others. Polling for the 243-member Bihar Assembly will be held on November 6 and 11.

Results will be declared on November 14. On Wednesday, PM Modi addressed the BJP’s booth-level workers in Bihar, saying that it was the might of people’s votes that saved the state from the ‘evil eyes’ of RJD and Congress in the last elections. “The NDA’s victory on vote-counting day (November 14, 2025) will happen again,” the PM said, urging the BJP workers to reach out to every household to spread awareness about the schemes launched by the Centre and the Nitish Kumar government.

He also gave the slogan “Ekjut NDA, Ekjut Bihar – Isse banegi sushashan ki sarkar”. The BJP on Wednesday also released its third list of 18 candidates for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections in November. With this list, the BJP has announced candidates in all 101 Assembly seats, which it got under the seat-sharing arrangements in NDA. Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), led by Chirag Paswan, released its first list of 14 candidates. The list figures two women candidates and three from the SC community.