Mrunal Thakur Showcases Her ‘Classic Charm with a Desi Twist’

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Mrunal Thakur mesmerized fans with her impeccable style, blending timeless elegance with a touch of desi grace. She looked like a vision in a lavender chikankari lehenga, exuding charm and sophistication.

A Classic Look with Minimal Makeup

Mrunal took to Instagram to share a series of pictures, where she paired her traditional lehenga with cut diamonds and kept her makeup minimal, letting her natural beauty shine.

Also Read: IPL 2025: Aakash Chopra Questions Rajasthan Royals’ Squad Balance

For the caption, she wrote: “Classic charm with a desi twist.”

A Fun Instagram Moment

On March 11, the actress entertained her fans with a quirky question about sushi. While working out on a cycling machine, she asked:

“What did sushi A say to sushi B?”

She then answered her own question: “What’s up B…”

Sneak Peek into “Dacoit”

Mrunal recently shared behind-the-scenes glimpses from the sets of her upcoming film, “Dacoit,” currently being shot in Hyderabad.

The film, directed by Shaneil Deo, stars Mrunal alongside Adivi Sesh and features Anurag Kashyap in a pivotal role.

Produced by Supriya Yarlagadda and co-produced by Suniel Narang, the film is presented by Annapurna Studios.

A Gripping Tale of Love and Betrayal

“Dacoit” tells the story of an enraged convict seeking revenge against his ex-girlfriend, who betrayed him. As he devises a dangerous plan to trap her, the narrative unfolds into an intense journey of love, betrayal, and vengeance.

Upcoming Projects

Apart from “Dacoit,” Mrunal is also set to star in the much-awaited sequel, “Son of Sardaar 2,” alongside Ajay Devgn.

The first installment, “Son of Sardaar” (2012), featured Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha, and Juhi Chawla. Fans eagerly anticipate the sequel, which promises to be an action-packed entertainer.