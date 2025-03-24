MS Dhoni Clears Air on Speculations, Confirms Ruturaj Gaikwad Was Making Key Decisions for CSK

Chennai: Former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni has clarified that Ruturaj Gaikwad, the current CSK skipper, was responsible for all significant on-field decisions during the 2024 IPL season. Dhoni, who stepped down from his captaincy role before the start of the 2024 season, emphasized that his involvement was limited to offering guidance while Gaikwad made the crucial calls regarding team strategy, bowling changes, and field placements.

Dhoni’s Leadership Legacy and Transition to Gaikwad

MS Dhoni, who captained CSK in 212 matches, with a record of 128 wins and 82 losses, handed over the captaincy to Ruturaj Gaikwad on the eve of the 2024 IPL season. Under Dhoni’s leadership, CSK achieved tremendous success, winning multiple IPL titles. However, ahead of IPL 2024, Dhoni decided to pass the baton to Gaikwad, a decision that was backed by Dhoni’s confidence in Gaikwad’s calm demeanor and leadership potential.

Dhoni shared his reasoning for this shift in leadership during the JioHotstar show, “The MS Dhoni Experience.” He said, “Ruturaj has been part of us for quite some time. He has done well for us. His temperament is very good—he’s very calm, very composed. He and Fleming get along very well. So those were the reasons we considered him for leadership.”

Gaikwad’s First Season as Captain

In his first season as CSK’s captain, Ruturaj Gaikwad faced the challenge of leading the team into a competitive IPL season. Despite the team finishing fifth with an equal number of seven wins and losses, narrowly missing out on a playoff spot due to net run rate, Gaikwad’s leadership was highly praised. Dhoni emphasized that he allowed Gaikwad to take charge without interference, reaffirming his support for Gaikwad’s decision-making skills.

“After IPL last year, I almost immediately told him, ‘90% you will lead next season, so start preparing yourself mentally’. Before the start of the tournament, I also told him, ‘If I give you advice, it doesn’t mean you have to follow it. I will try to stay away as much as possible’,” Dhoni revealed.

Dhoni Praises Gaikwad’s Leadership

Dhoni further brushed off rumors that he was secretly making decisions in the background. “During the season, a lot of people speculated that I was making the decisions in the background. But the fact is, he was making 99 per cent of the decisions. The most important calls – bowling changes, field placements – were all his. I was just helping him out. He did a brilliant job of handling the players,” Dhoni explained.

Gaikwad, who was taken by surprise when Dhoni announced that he would be leading CSK just a week before the 2024 IPL, spoke about the trust Dhoni placed in him. “Just a week before the tournament last year, MS Dhoni came up to me and said, ‘I’m not leading this year – you are.’

I was taken aback, asking, ‘From the first game? Are you sure?’ With just a few days to prepare, it was overwhelming,” Gaikwad recalled. He added, “But he assured me, ‘This is your team. You make your own decisions. I won’t interfere – except when field placements are a 50-50 call. Even then, it’s not a compulsion to follow my advice. That trust meant a lot to me.”

Dhoni’s IPL Legacy Continues in 2025

As MS Dhoni enters his 18th season in the IPL in 2025, he continues to be a key figure for CSK. With 265 matches played and 5,243 runs scored, including 24 half-centuries, Dhoni remains one of the most respected and experienced players in the league. His legacy and mentorship continue to shape CSK’s journey, with Ruturaj Gaikwad at the helm, leading the team into the future.

As CSK prepares for the upcoming IPL season, both Gaikwad and Dhoni’s leadership dynamics will continue to be a focal point for the franchise’s strategy and team morale.