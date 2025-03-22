MS Dhoni Fan Ramesh Shanmugam Aims to Follow His Sporting Idol’s Legacy in Para Athletics

From Cricket to Wheelchair Racing: Ramesh Shanmugam’s Journey

Ramesh Shanmugam, a passionate fan of MS Dhoni, has achieved remarkable success in para athletics, winning a gold medal in the Men’s 800m T53/T54 at the Khelo India Para Games 2025. Born in the small village of Mannathampatty in Tamil Nadu, Ramesh credits his idol, former Indian cricket captain MS Dhoni, for inspiring him to stay calm and disciplined in tough times.

“I used to play cricket back in the day. I used to run fast and also was a wicketkeeper. I have been to several cricket matches as I really enjoy watching the sport, especially our Thala MS Dhoni,” Shanmugam shares with SAI Media.

A Rise in Para Athletics

Despite his love for cricket, Ramesh found his true calling in wheelchair racing. This year, he became the national record holder in Men’s 800m T53/T54 and also won two gold medals and a silver at the World Para Athletics Grand Prix. His success continued at the Khelo India Para Games 2025, where he added two more golds in the Men’s 800m T53/T54 and Men’s 100m T53/T54.

“I feel I am on the right track in my career now. The support from the Sports Authority of India and the Ministry of Youth and Sports Affairs has been tremendous,” Ramesh says, praising the facilities at the KIPG.

Overcoming Life’s Challenges

Ramesh’s journey hasn’t been easy. At the age of eight, a tragic lorry accident led to the loss of both his legs. Coming from a farming family with limited financial resources, adapting to life in a wheelchair was challenging. However, with support from local authorities and the government, he was able to continue his education.

“I have faced a lot of hardships in my life. But I have the desire to make a name for myself. I motivate myself every day to achieve my goals. I cannot stop,” Ramesh expresses.

A Shift to Para Athletics

Initially, Ramesh was drawn to para basketball, even representing the national team in eight international tournaments. However, after receiving limited support in the sport, he switched to para athletics two years ago, leveraging his speed developed through basketball.

“Athletics is more energetic. When you are racing in a wheelchair, you are always in motion. It always keeps you pumped up,” says Ramesh, explaining his transition.

Family Support: A Pillar of Strength

Throughout his journey, Ramesh’s family has been a constant source of encouragement. His wife, who works in a private firm, has been particularly supportive, helping him stay focused on his dreams.

“My parents and wife are very happy with my progress. In the 2023 Khelo India Para Games, I won a bronze. This time, I’ve won two gold medals. They are delighted with my growth,” he shares.

Ramesh’s ambition doesn’t stop at national success. “I want to be selected for the Paralympics and win gold there to make my nation proud,” he concludes.

Key Highlights: